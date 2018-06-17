Cleveland police respond to seven shootings overnight

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police are investigating several shootings that happened from Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Here is the information released by police Sunday morning:
- 7 p.m. Saturday: A man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest on Elton Avenue near West 73rd Street.
- 9 p.m. Saturday: A woman was shot in the neck during a fight at Kinsman Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- 2:45 a.m. Saturday: A 48-year-old woman was shot in the leg at Visions Lounge on Euclid Avenue.
- 2:50 a.m.: A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Covert Avenue near East 71st Street.
- 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man arrived at University Hospitals with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the area of East 140 Street and St. Clair Avenue.
- 6 a.m.: Two men were shot at Community College Avenue and East 40th Street. The victims, ages 70 and 28, were both hit in their arms and taken to separate hospitals.
- 6 a.m.: Two people were shot at Lotus Drive near Miles Avenue.