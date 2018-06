Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We set a new record-high of 94° Father’s Day in Cleveland (previous record: 93° 1994)! We also set a record highs in Akron/Canton at 94° (previous record: 94° 1957) and Erie, PA at 90° (previous record: 90° 2017/2014)

We will make a run for our 4th 90° day of 2018 on Monday!