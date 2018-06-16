× Ohio State Patrol: one killed in Bath Township car accident

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A 67-year-old Mansfield man was killed in a two-car collision in Bath Township Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells Fox 8 that Robert Shaffer was the passenger in a car driven by a 64-year-old Mansfield woman. Their Chevy Malibu was making a left turn into a private drive on State Route 18 when it was hit by a Lexus, driven by a 36-year-old North Ridgeville woman, that was traveling in the opposite direction at 3:13 p.m.

The drivers in both cars were taken to Akron General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mr. Shaffer was also taken to Akron General, but did not survive.

All of the occupants of both cars were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol use is not suspected, according to the OSP.

The crash remains under investigation.