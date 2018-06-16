Kent Police looking for suspect in convenience store assault

KENT, Ohio – Kent Police have released pictures of a suspect in a Saturday afternoon assault on a convenience store clerk.

Police say that the suspect looked to be in his early 30’s, about 5’10” tall, 250 pounds and has red hair and a full beard. He entered a store in the 900 block of Main Street just before 3 p.m. and assaulted the clerk.

The suspect left in a grey sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kent Police Department at 330-673-7732.