Indians’ Carrasco leaves game for hospital after hit on elbow by line drive

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been removed from their game against Minnesota after he was struck on the right elbow by a line drive in the second inning.

Carrasco hopped off the mound and went down to his knees on the infield grass after he was hit by Joe Mauer’s leadoff liner. Manager Terry Francona and a team trainer visited Carrasco, who remained on his knees for several moments.

Announcement from the club, Carrasco left the game with a right forearm contusion and is being sent to a local hospital for precautionary X-Rays. — Ryan Lewis (@RyanLewisABJ) June 16, 2018

Carlos Carrasco left today's contest after taking a line drive off his right arm. We will update you on his status as soon as we know. pic.twitter.com/yZ1VELE5tC — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 16, 2018

Carrasco then walked to the dugout with the trainer and was replaced by Oliver Perez. Minnesota scored four runs in the first off Carrasco, who entered Saturday’s game with an 8-4 record.

Carrasco was hit in the face by a line drive in 2015, but made his next turn in the rotation. The right-hander broke his right hand after being hit by a line drive late in the 2016 season and missed the playoffs.