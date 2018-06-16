Flood warning for Stark County until 1 a.m. Sunday

CLEVELAND - There is a flood warning for northeastern Stark County until 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service:

Local law enforcement reported flooding in the  Louisville area in Stark County with numerous roads closed and  several evacuations occurring within the city limits. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen with earlier thunderstorms but
no further rain is expected this evening.

FATHER’S DAY will be hotter and more humid, but overall, it’s a stellar forecast to celebrate fatherhood. Be aware of the heat’s effects on your body. There is a heat advisory in effect as close by as Toledo:

Additionally, heat indices may approach 100°F in places late Sunday afternoon.