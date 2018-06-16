Flood warning for Stark County until 1 a.m. Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There is a flood warning for northeastern Stark County until 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service:

Local law enforcement reported flooding in the Louisville area in Stark County with numerous roads closed and several evacuations occurring within the city limits. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen with earlier thunderstorms but

no further rain is expected this evening.

FATHER’S DAY will be hotter and more humid, but overall, it’s a stellar forecast to celebrate fatherhood. Be aware of the heat’s effects on your body. There is a heat advisory in effect as close by as Toledo:

Additionally, heat indices may approach 100°F in places late Sunday afternoon.