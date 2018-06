SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Summit County woman who hit and killed two 14-year-olds in Coventry Township last year will be sentenced Friday.

Natasha Boggs, 25, pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter and vehicular assault in the case.

She was at the wheel when she hit and killed Taylor Galloway and Amber Thoma. A third teen was injured but survived.

41.000993 -81.548673