Take a tour: Ever dream of living in a castle? You could own this one in Georgia for under $1M!

MENLO, Ga. — Ever dreamed of living in a castle?

Check this out!

Keller Williams Realty has a listing for a full-on castle located in Menlo, Ga. The 60,000-square-foot, 30-bedroom, 15-bath castle features an exercise room, an in-law suite or apartment, a loft, a rec room, a solarium, a media room and a wine cellar.

Called ‘Castle on the Clouds’, it’s located on over 240 acres of rolling and wooded mountain property with a river, lake, pond and waterfall. It even has a dungeon.

The listing further says:

“The castle is at the entrance – ready for completion into a resort, golf club, second home development or medieval castle. Imagine a wedding chapel, grand ballroom and dining hall – it even has a dungeon. Over 18,000 SF are finished.”

The castle was originally listed at $2.5 million, but the sellers have reduced it by more than $1.5 million.

The realty company emphasizes that the property should not be approached without an appointment, and there is an armed guard on the property.

For more, click here.