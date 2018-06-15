Salvation Army West Park kicks off ‘Free Produce Giveaways’ today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Need some fruits and veggies? Grab a bag and head to the Salvation Army West Park Friday morning.

There will be a free produce giveaway for area residents at the location, 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Those who would like to participate should provide the following information: photo ID and proof of residency, such as an electric or other utility bill. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own bags for transporting produce items.

The Salvation Army Cleveland West Park Corps will host additional free giveaways on July 20 and Aug. 17, both from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

