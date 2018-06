Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This pleasant weather will lead us into Father’s Day weekend.

FATHER’S DAY weekend will be hotter and more humid once again, but overall, it’s a stellar forecast to celebrate Dad! Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

The heat dome over the southern plains will make a brief play for the Ohio Valley this weekend and early next week. Adding a couple of 90° days appears likely.