Millie Bobby Brown leaves Twitter over cyberbullying

LOS ANGELES — “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after users posted memes depicting her as homophobic.

The memes featured photos of the 14-year-old with homophobic slurs.

It is not clear why she was targeted. The actress’ publicist did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Brown has been a supporter of LGBTQ rights and created a secondary Twitter account Milliestopshate last summer that remains active.

Brown is set to return for the third season of the Netflix series.