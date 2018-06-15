× Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to reopen Saturday after learning what caused dogs to get sick

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio– Officials at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter say they will reopen Saturday after learning what caused two dogs to get ill and die.

The shelter closed last week and officials have been cleaning because five dogs passed away.

Mindy Naticchioni, shelter administrator, said two of the five stray dogs were tested after they died.

“We learned they had a compromised immune system due to the Parvo virus,” Naticchioni said. “Then being in that compromised state they got pneumonia, which ultimately led to death.”

The shelter will open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. She added that no other dogs have gotten sick.

“All the dogs we have now are healthy and we feel we can open again,” Naticchioni said.

County officials confirmed last week the dogs all came from the city kennel in May.

The first dog was brought to the county on May 10 and died May 22; the second arrived at the county on May 14 and died 10 days later; the third on May 16 and died May 23; the fourth on May 16 and died May 31; and the last on May 24 and died June 3.

Dan Williams, spokesman for the city of Cleveland, said they have done extra cleaning at the kennel and in all the vehicles since they learned of the dogs dying.

The city shelter did not close. He said none of the other dogs at the city kennel have gotten sick.

More stories on the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter here