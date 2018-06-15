Watch Now: FOX 8 News at 4, 5, 6 & 7

Alleged victims of ex-Brown Kellen Winslow Jr. include elderly women

Posted 3:54 pm, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:26PM, June 15, 2018

SAN DIEGO, Calif.-- More details on the sexual assault allegations against former Cleveland Brown Kellen Winslow Jr. were released on Friday.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody on burglary suspicions at a mobile home park in Encinitas, California last week. His publicist said Winslow was looking for homes for his mother-in-law and a neighbor overreacted. He posted bond and was released.

Then on Thursday, he was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and a search warrant was executed on his home.

Winslow is now facing two counts of burglary with intent to rape from the break-ins. The victims are women, ages 71 and 86, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

He is charged with kidnapping, rape and forced oral copulation of a 56-year-old in March, and kidnapping, rape and sodomy of a 59-year-old woman in May. He also charged with indecent exposure in May.

Winslow played tight end with the Browns from 2004 to 2008. In 2005, he injured his leg during a motorcycle accident that left him sidelined for the season.

He also spent time with the Buccaneers, Patriots and Jets during his NFL career.

