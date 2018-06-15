Akron-Canton Airport reaches agreement to charge fee to Uber and Lyft users

GREEN, Ohio — The Akron-Canton Airport has reached an agreement with Uber and Lyft to charge riders a flat fee for pick-ups at the airport.

The agreement comes after FOX 8 News first reported the airport’s plans to require ride share drivers to buy a $400 annual permit to wait on property.

Akron-Canton Airport officials said Friday that Uber and Lyft have agreed to instead add a $2.10 charge directly to the fares of customers using on-site ride-share services. Drop-offs will not be charged, officials said.

“Ride-share drivers do not need to pay to operate from CAK. We have refunded those who bought permits,” said airport spokesperson Lisa Dalpiaz in a statement.

It’s even more expensive to use rideshare apps to get to and from airports in Cleveland.

FOX 8 News obtained public records showing travelers using Uber and Lyft for rides to and from Hopkins International Airport and Burke Lakefront Airport are charged a $4 fee per trip.

