8 Cleveland restaurants and bars with amazing patios

CLEVELAND– In a city where you can experience all four seasons in a week, you have to take advantage of the nice days.

Enjoy the warm weather on one of these Cleveland patios.

Azure Rooftop Lounge

2017 East 9th St.

Located on the 12th floor of The 9, Azure is more than a patio. The view is amazing with Terminal Tower on one side and GE Chandelier at Playhouse Square on the other.

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd.

Collision Bend Brewery puts you right on the Cuyahoga River at the Flats East Bank. Dock your boat along the lengthy patio and have a Cleveland-inspired beer. If you get hungry, the menu offers an elevated take on street food.

The Harp

4408 Detroit Ave.

The Harp combines a traditional Irish pub with a fantastic patio. They serve up dishes you’d expect like boxty cakes and corned beef, as well as more modern cuisine, all with a view of Lake Erie. Most nights you can also catch some live music.

Jukebox

1404 West 29th St.

Inside, Jukebox is a small, music-centered bar. But a walk outside reveals a spacious patio with picnic tables. Jukebox hosts plenty of events, from trivia nights to patio yoga. The draft list features lots of local brews.

Our patio is the perfect post-work hangout spot. Bring your friends and coworkers because it's #WineNight with $5 glasses! (📷: @joegramc) pic.twitter.com/A5QHsFX1Ee — Jukebox (@JukeboxCLE) June 11, 2018

Nano Brew

1859 West 25th St.

There’s nothing nano about this two-story back patio. Located among other Ohio City hot spots, this is just one stop along the way on your Friday night. Nano Brew and Market Garden Brewery partner for a lineup of beers that change daily. Food served until 2 a.m.

Who else plans to relax on their favorite patio this Memorial Day? Don't forget we open at 11am Monday to celebrate with you! Stop by for delicious food, refreshing local brews, good company, and a beautiful patio! Cheers! pic.twitter.com/EV0COlrzOF — Nano Brew Cleveland (@NanoBrewCLE) May 26, 2018

Spice Kitchen and Bar

5800 Detroit Ave.

Spice is so committed to farm-to-table eats that it has a farm in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. That means an ever-changing menu at this Gordon Square restaurant. The patio is a beautiful oasis. It’s a lovely place to lounge with a carefully-crafted drink and small plate.

Treehouse

820 College Ave.

This Tremont staple features a large, fenced-in patio with a relaxed vibe. Snag a table with umbrella and invite your friends to watch the Tribe game on one of the outdoor TVs. It’s the perfect spot for your Sunday Funday!

Washington Place Bistro and Inn

2203 Cornell Rd.

This Little Italy establishment has a lot to offer, including an award-winning happy hour. Perfectly-landscaped and surrounded by greenery, the bistro’s patio is basically a gorgeous garden with tables. Little lights strung overhead add to the ambiance.