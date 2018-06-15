5-year-old son runs for help after Seven Hills man injured by fireworks

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio– A Seven Hills man was hurt in a fireworks incident Thursday night.

Police and firefighters were called to a house on East Parkhaven Drive at about 9:30 p.m.

Chad Nolde, 37, suffered shrapnel injuries to his face, chest, arms and legs, the police report said. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

He was trying to light a 2-inch mortar firework from a PVC tube in his backyard, according to the police report.

The only other person in the backyard at the time was the Nolde’s 5-year-old son. He ran to a neighbor’s house to get his father help. The boy was not injured.

Nolde faces charges for endangering children and fireworks violations.

Police reports indicated Nolde was also injured in another homemade fireworks incident in Macedonia in 2012.