× Programming alert due to World Cup on FOX 8

A programming note as the World Cup and U.S. Open Golf air on FOX 8: Some of your favorite shows may not air at their regular times.

That includes “Judge Judy.”

Follow our PROGRAM GUIDE for updates on when to watch your favorite shows.

Also, be sure to watch FOX 8 News online and on the FOX 8 News app when you see those sporting events on-air.