Missing: Devon Bruce

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Devon Bruce, 17, was last seen June 4 on MetroHealth Drive in Cleveland. He was wearing an army green jacket with black sleeves, a stone wash denim skirt, black and white Puma tennis shoes and a long, curly black wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

