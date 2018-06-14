× Kellen Winslow Jr. arrested again, charged with rape and kidnapping

SAN DIEGO — Kellen Winslow Jr. has been arrested again, and he is accused of horrific crimes.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Winslow is charged with nine counts including kidnapping with intent to commit rape, forcible rape, forcible sodomy, burglary, and indecent exposure.

Winslow was arrested Thursday on an outstanding arrest warrant. A search warrant was executed at his home.

The sheriff’s department asked anyone with additional information regarding this case or any other possibly related incidents should contact (858) 974-2316.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

Read more on his arrest, here.

Last week, Winslow was charged with first-degree burglary for an alleged incident that reportedly happened at a mobile home park in Encinitas, California. Winslow said he wasn’t burglarizing the home; he was house hunting for a home for his mother-in-law.

The former NFL player was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004.