CLEVELAND– J.R. Smith and his wife welcome their fourth child on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers guard posted a picture of baby Denver on his Instagram account.

The couple has three other girls: Demi, Peyton and Dakota.

Shirley “Jewel” Smith gave birth to the couple’s third child in January 2017. Little Dakota was five months early and weighed only 1 pound.

It took months before the Smiths could hold their baby girl and even more time until she was able to leave the hospital.

More stories on J.R. Smith here