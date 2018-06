Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio-- Emergency crews are at the scene of an accident in Avon involving a pedestrian and semi truck.

It happened on Interstate 90 eastbound at mile marker 151. The highway is closed eastbound from Route 254 to 611.

Avon police said they believe the person was walking on the berm when they were struck by the semi. A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time when the road will reopen and drivers should avoid the area.