Good Samaritans help stop alleged violent shoplifter at hospital

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two Good Samaritans helped stop an accused violent shoplifter at Firelands Hospital this week, according to police reports.

According to police reports, at just after 7:30 a.m. June 12, Ricca Rivers, 42, of Sandusky, was allegedly caught stealing from the hospital gift shop. She reportedly tried to take two bracelets, three bath bombs, a black leather purse and two dresses.

A worker at the hospital said she walked past the store and saw Rivers filling her two purses with merchandise. She tried to close the glass doors to keep her contained in the gift shop until security could arrive. Rivers forced her way through the doors, and she struggled with the employee.

Two Good Samaritans then saw the struggle and helped the worker hold on to Rivers. When officers arrived, the two Good Samaritans had already gone, but they did arrest Rivers.

Rivers faces charges of robbery, possession of criminal tools and theft. Police reports state she is a repeat theft offender at the gift shop.

It’s unclear who the Good Samaritans are.