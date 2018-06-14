Get the most out of summer with our Cleveland bucket list

CLEVELAND– There’s so much to do in Cleveland during the summer and so little time.

Here are a few of our suggestions to get the most out of the warm weather:

Explore the Cleveland Cultural Gardens

The more than 30 gardens along Martin Luther King Boulevard in Rockefeller Park represent different cultural and nationality groups as a sign of peace and understanding.

Browse the Cleveland Flea

It’s a treasure-hunter’s dream that gives a boost to area small businesses. July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.

Cheer on the Cleveland Indians

Your Cleveland Indians sit at the top of the American League Central. The regular season runs through September with tons of $1 dog nights and fireworks.

Go to a drive-in movie

Did you know there are several drive-in movie theaters in Northeast Ohio? Auto-O-Rama Twin Drive-In in North Ridgeville, Magic City in Barberton, Mayfield Road Drive-In in Chardon and Midway Twin Drive-In in Ravenna.

Have a blast at Edgewater LIVE

Free concert series at the Edgewater Beach House with food trucks and happy hour on Thursdays through Aug. 2.

#LakefrontOriginals presented by @sprint starts at 4 p.m.! Visit Edgewater Beach on Sundays in June and listen to local bands perform. Vote online for your favorite original act to open at this summer's #TasteOnTheLake https://t.co/YBudTWJYIG #Sprint4Cleveland pic.twitter.com/KCvd5FA5Ks — Cleveland Metroparks (@clevemetroparks) June 10, 2018

Climb to the top of the Canopy Walk

The Holden Arboretum features more tan 20 miles of trails and the Murch Canopy Walk, which is 65 feet above the forest floor.

Enjoy an ice cream cone

Northeast Ohio is home to tons of ice cream shops from childhood favorites like Honey Hut and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt, to modern modern flavors like Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream and Mason’s Creamery.

The S'more Sundae is now available! Visit this month for Honey Graham ice cream smothered in hot fudge and gooey marshmallow, topped with whipped cream! pic.twitter.com/Sf0egpIcac — Honey Hut Ice Cream (@Honey_Hut) June 7, 2018

Stand up paddleboard on Lake Erie

Take paddleboarding lessons or try out SUP yoga through Lake Erie Paddler or SUP CLE.

Take the family to Memphis Kiddie Park

A Cleveland staple since 1952 with 10 rides, an arcade and a miniature gold course.

Hike to Mill Creek Falls

The tallest waterfall in Cuyahoga County is tucked away in Garfield Park Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks. It’s a 1.5-mile hike from the parking lot.

Kayak on the Rocky River

Visit the folks at 41° North Coastal Kayak Adventures for lessons, rentals, trips and tours.

Have lunch at Walnut Wednesday

The perfect way to break up your work day with a food truck lunch in Perk Park.