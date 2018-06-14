FOX 8 Recipe Box: Citrus Cilantro Corn

Citrus Cilantro Corn

Recipe from: Brittani Bo Baker, Bubba's Q 

Ingredients:

  • 6 ears of corn (sliced of the cob)
  • 2 limes
  • lime zest
  • 1/2 tablespoon of Grammaw Knows Fajita Gourmet Seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Grammaw Knows Everything Gourmet Seasoning
  • 2 grinds of Grammaw Knows Savory Spice (Optional)
  • 3 tablespoons of butter
  • 1/4 cup of feta cheese
  • 1 tablespoon of cilantro

Instructions:

  1. Slice Corn off the cob
  2. Melt butter in skillet on Medium Heat
  3. Add Corn to pan Sauté until warm for about 5 mins
  4. Season with Grammaw Knows fajitas, Grammaw Knows
    Everything and if you like spicy a couple grinds of Grammaw
    Knows Savory Spice
  5. Mix well add the juice of one lime and some lime zest
  6. Remove from heat and add to serving plates
  7. Top each serving with feta cheese and serve with a lime

BBQ Ranch Sauce

Equal parts Bubba's Q BBQ Sauce and Ranch dressing. Mix well.

