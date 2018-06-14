FOX 8 Recipe Box: Citrus Cilantro Corn

Citrus Cilantro Corn
Recipe from: Brittani Bo Baker, Bubba's Q
Ingredients:
- 6 ears of corn (sliced of the cob)
- 2 limes
- lime zest
- 1/2 tablespoon of Grammaw Knows Fajita Gourmet Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Grammaw Knows Everything Gourmet Seasoning
- 2 grinds of Grammaw Knows Savory Spice (Optional)
- 3 tablespoons of butter
- 1/4 cup of feta cheese
- 1 tablespoon of cilantro
Instructions:
- Slice Corn off the cob
- Melt butter in skillet on Medium Heat
- Add Corn to pan Sauté until warm for about 5 mins
- Season with Grammaw Knows fajitas, Grammaw Knows
Everything and if you like spicy a couple grinds of Grammaw
Knows Savory Spice
- Mix well add the juice of one lime and some lime zest
- Remove from heat and add to serving plates
- Top each serving with feta cheese and serve with a lime
BBQ Ranch Sauce
Equal parts Bubba's Q BBQ Sauce and Ranch dressing. Mix well.
