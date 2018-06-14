Former FOX 8 anchor Denise Dufala pens new children’s book with a purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Denise Dufala was a fixture on Cleveland TV for 30 years -- eight of them at FOX 8 News.

When she left TV over a year ago, she decided to focus on one of her bucket list items -- writing a book.

"Bomba the Brave" is a story about a bunny named Bomba that gets made fun of after he wears his new glasses to school. That's when a bunny named Tess comes to his rescue and teaches others the importance of kindness.

Dufala is the National Ambassador for the Values-In-Action Foundation's school-based anti-bullying program called "Be Kind Stick Together."

The program is sponsored by Avon-based Duck Tape.

All proceeds from Dufala's book will go to the Values-in-Action Foundation.

The book will end up in classrooms all over the country. Teachers and educators can sign up for the Be Kind Stick Together here.

Dufala will be signing copies of her book at this weekend's Duck Tape Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Avon on Saturday, June 16th, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The first 50 books are free, courtesy of Marc's.

Dufala will also sign copies of her book at the North Olmsted Public Library on Thursday, July 19th at 7 p.m.

You can purchase "Bomba the Brave" at Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, Amazon, and anywhere books are sold.