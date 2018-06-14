Fisherman rescues woman who nearly drowned near Ashland County dam

ASHLAND – A fisherman helped find and rescue an 18-year-old woman who went under water near the Charles Mill Dam, the Ashland County Sheriff’s office says.

The woman was swimming with friends around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a 911 call obtained by FOX 8.

Ashland County Chief Sheriff Deputy Carl Richert said the woman and others had been fishing when she decided to go for a swim.

“We can’t find her,” the caller can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher.

Jared Tims, of Fredricktown, was fishing on the other side of the dam and spotted the woman.

“Me. Tims pulled her from the water and started CPR,” Richert told FOX 8. “He kept doing CPR until the squad arrived.”

The woman was taken to a hospital in Mansfield.