Cleveland Metroparks release sketch of suspect in attack on jogger

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The Cleveland Metroparks Rangers Department released a sketch on Thursday of the man it says attacked a female jogger.

The assault happened on June 9 at 6:45 a.m. at Garfield Park Reservation.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect approached the woman on an exercise trail and grabbed her throat, before covering her mouth and punching her in the head. She bit his finger and that's when he fled.

Metroparks rangers said the same suspect may have been involved in a similar incident in the Garfield Park neighborhood. That case is being handled by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department.

The suspect is in his mid-20s to 30s with a thin build. Rangers said he is about 5 foot 8 with medium length black hair and a short beard or goatee. The man has words tattooed above both eyebrows and has a visible injury to a finger on his right hand.

According to rangers, he was wearing pale green shorts, a white V-neck T-shirt and tan leather work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or 25crime.com There is a $2,500 reward.