This pleasant weather will lead us into Father’s Day weekend.

FATHER’S DAY weekend will be hotter and more humid once again, but overall, it’s a stellar forecast to celebrate Dad!

The heat dome over the southern plains will make a brief play for the Ohio Valley this weekend and early next week. Adding a couple of 90° days appears likely.

