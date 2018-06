CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Cleveland Wednesday.

Police say the boy was possibly walking west in the 6800 block of Union Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was struck.

It’s not clear in which direction the vehicle was traveling when it hit the boy.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said the suspect left the accident scene. There is no word on any arrests.

Continuing coverage.