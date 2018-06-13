Port Clinton declares state of emergency due to widespread flooding

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The city of Port Clinton has declared a state of emergency and is asking residents to limit travel and use caution due to widespread flooding.

About four inches of rain fell overnight, flooding buildings and causing the city to close about 14 roads.

Magruder Hospital experienced flooding on its main floor, affecting its main lobby, gift shop, HR and radiology hallway, which were closed to patients, visitors and employees.

The hospital said no patient care areas were affected.

Port Clinton city officials said city pumps were working properly and functioning at maximum capacity, but high water levels in Lake Erie were limiting the ability of floodwaters to recede.

The city is working with Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency and the Ottawa County commissioners as they move forward in restoration of services to the city.