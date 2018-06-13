‘Like a lion!’ Shy 13-year-old’s big voice earns Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent

No one saw that coming…

Courtney Hadwin, 13, may have been scared to death as she stood on stage before the judges during Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

But once the music started, the soft-spoken teen belted out a performance Howie Mandel likened to Janis Joplin. She sang a super-electric version “Hard to Handle.”

Even Simon Cowell was shocked.

“Bloody hell, Courtney,” he responded. “You were this shy little thing when you came out. Then you sing, and you’re like a lion.”

Mandel hit the golden buzzer, sending her straight through to all the live shows, and Hadwin burst into happy tears.