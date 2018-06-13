× I-Team: East Cleveland house explosion sheds light on scrapping theft issue

EAST CLEVELAND- Days after a massive house explosion believed caused by thieves stealing metal for scrap, the FOX 8 I-TEAM has found the market for stolen metal much greater than you may have ever realized.

In fact, the Cuyahoga County Environmental Crimes Task Force is investigating two recent break-ins at a big scrapyard off east 55th Street.

On one night, four thieves teamed up to steal high-end copper and batteries and aluminum. A few nights later eight thieves hit the same place.

Task Force Sgt. Andy Ezzo says from 2014-2016 Ohio led the nation in metal thefts.

And he says it’s not uncommon for scrap thieves to work in teams and risk their lives.

One woman was killed Sunday in the East Cleveland incident and according to Sgt. Ezzo says others have died in scrapping cases before.

He adds, the prices for scrap metal have gone up recently.

Often, thieves will even steal from one scrapyard and sell what they took to another scrapyard.

Last year, 14 people were indicted for taking part in a crime ring tied to this.

In the latest case with the scrapyard hit on the Eastside multiple times, investigators have identified one suspect and are working on the others.