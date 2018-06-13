Firefighters battle 5 house fires, cause unknown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Firefighters from several departments including East Cleveland and Cleveland battled five house fires early Wednesday.

Crews were called to the scene on E. 125th St. in East Cleveland just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found four houses on fire. Embers from the fires sparked the flames at a fifth home.

#CLE 🔥 Crews on scene multiple house fires. Mutual Aid response in East Cleveland. Cleveland Heights Fire on scene as well. One house collapsed. Working to establish water relays. pic.twitter.com/Teklfaatw1 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 13, 2018

Firefighters from Cleveland Heights and University Heights also assisted in battling the flames.

According to Mike Norman, Cleveland Division of Fire spokesperson, three of the five homes were occupied. Everyone got out safely.

Norman said two of the homes collapsed and two others were heavily damaged.

The cause of the initial house fires was unknown. East Cleveland will handle the investigation.

The fires happened on the same street where a home exploded over the weekend killing a woman, critically injuring a man, and causing damage to 100 other buildings.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.