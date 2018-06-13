× Father’s Day discounts and freebies for dear old Dad

CLEVELAND – Dad, Pops, Daddy, Father – however you say it, it’s time to celebrate Dad. Father’s Day 2018 is Sunday, June 17. We’ve put together a list of freebies, discounts and other delights to make Father’s Day special.

Unless noted, all events and discounts are for Sunday, June 17.

Deals for Dad:👨‍👧‍👦

🦁Akron Zoo: Free admission for dads and grandpas

🐯Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Free admission for dads

🚂Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: Dads ride free all weekend, June 15-17 and there are special events on the rails for dad. Click here for details.

🍪Eat’N Park Restaurants: All dads get a free Smiley Cookie on Father’s Day

☕First Watch restaurants: Dad gets a free small bag of coffee with his meal.

🔬Great Lakes Science Center: Dads, grandpas, stepdads, uncles get half off the general admission or combo admission ticket Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17.

🐟Greater Cleveland Aquarium: Dads, stepdads, grandpas of all ages get in free with purchase of a child or adult admission ticket.

🏛Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage: Dads get in free

⛳Sluggers and Putters: Free day pass for dad with purchase of child’s ticket. Click here for details.

🍝Spaghetti Warehouse: Dads eat for free

🏛 William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum: Dads get in free on Saturday, June 16

SPECIAL EVENTS: 👨‍👧‍👦

⚾Beachwood Place: pictures with Indians mascot Slider, noon – 1 p.m., free games, snacks and a showing of the movie The Sandlot.

🌳Cleveland Metroparks: Father’s Day Stroll, 2-3:30 p.m., West Creek Reservataion

⚾League Park, Play Catch with Dad: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Practice with Dad on this historic ballpark in Cleveland.

🏈Pro Football Hall of Fame and Museum: Day Out with Dad, 9-11 a.m.

🚗Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens: 61st Annual Father’s Day car show

🌳Summit Metro Parks: Father’s Day Scavenger hunt at Liberty Park Nature Center