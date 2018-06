Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cold front has pushed any chance of lingering sprinkles SOUTH of the viewing area this evening as the perceptibly drier air filters in from the northwest.

Dew points have already dropped into the drier 50s by sunset.

The evening will be pleasant for all of NE Ohio and a gorgeous, sunshiny stretch will begin.

Here is an hour-by-hour look at temps:

FATHER’S DAY weekend is nearing! Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: