Clevelander, Olympian Chuck Vinci passes away at 85

CLEVELAND – Chuck Vinci, one of the greatest Olympic athletes in Cleveland history has passed away in Elyria.

Vinci was a two-time Olympian in weightlifting. He competed in the 1956 games in Melbourne and in the 1960 games in Rome, winning gold medals in both. He was also the holder of 12 world records.

After he retired from active lifting, he continued to be a strong force in the sport, inspiring many young lifters.

Vinci was 85. He was the father of 8 children. Funeral arrangements are pending.