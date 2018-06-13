× BCI to take over investigation in former Lafayette Township Trustee’s death

MEDINA- The Medina County Sheriff’s Department has announced the investigation into the death of former Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron is being transferred to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI.)

Macron was reported missing in December of 2016 and his body was found two months later in Chippewa Lake.

Last July, Medina County Coroner Lisa Deranek said Macron suffered six stab wounds, including a long wound on his neck, but none of those injuries alone caused his death. While the direction of the wounds could mean they were self-inflicted, Deranek said she was unable to determine that for sure.

Macron suffered no blunt force trauma to his head or face, no fractures or bruising to neck or spine, and no cuts on his hands.

“The investigation conducted by Sheriff’s Detectives answered many questions surrounding this tragedy. Unfortunately, many questions remain in this ongoing investigation. The primary goal for expanding BCI’s involvement is to ensure that every available investigative resource is brought to bear in order to find answers for the Macron family and the community,” said Sheriff Miller in a joint statement with Prosecutor Thompson.

At the request of Sheriff Miller, BCI will review the investigation that has been conducted to-date and will act as an independent investigating agency to conduct any additional follow-up investigation.

Bryon Macron’s family hired an attorney last year to help them get answers surrounding his death.

