Why not have a Nacho Bar for your next party? Lee Ann Miller shows you how

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s summer party season and if you are looking for a different kind of recipe, country chef Lee Ann Miller has a fun suggestion. Why not set up a Nacho Bar?

Lee Ann showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how it’s done and also shared her recipe for guacamole.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Nacho Bar

Tortilla Chips

Meat- Pulled BBQ Pork or Hamburger with Taco Seasonings

Cheese Sauce

Shredded Lettuce

Cheese- Mexican Blend, finely shredded

Sour Cream

Homemade Guacamole

Salsa

Black Olives

This bar is based on preferences when creating it. Adding banana peppers, kidney beans or diced tomatoes would work well too!

Homemade Guacamole

8 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and mashed chunky

2 limes

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

¼ to ½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped fine

1 jalapeno, seeds removed & minced fine

½ cup red onion, diced

kosher salt to taste

fresh ground pepper to taste

Peel and pit avocados. Mash avocados in a bowl with a fork or pastry cutter. Do not over mash! Squeeze limes over mashed avocados. Add remaining ingredients.

*Add the pit/stone to your guacamole to prevent browning. When I learned to make guacamole on a trip to Mexico the local ladies taught me that trick! It prolongs the bright green color until all your party guest leave! Also! These ingredients can be adjusted to your family’s preferences.