Warrensville Heights teen killed in crash identified

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The name of the Warrensville Heights teen killed in a crash was released on Tuesday.

The Warrensville Heights City School District identified the victim as Ashley Richardson.

Richardson and two other recent graduates were in the car when it hit a semi head on on Warrensville Center Road early Monday morning.

Grief counselors will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the high school.

