Warrensville Heights High School graduates involved in fatal crash

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Grief counselors will be available at Warrensville Heights High School today and tomorrow following the death of a recent graduate.

According to a post on the district's website, three recent graduates were involved in an early morning car crash on Monday.

One graduate, whose name has not been released, was killed in the crash. Two others were injured.

According to a calendar on the Warrensville Heights City Schools website, students graduated back on May 21st.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday when the vehicle the three former students were in hit a semi head-on.

Grief counselors will be available for students, faculty, and staff on Tuesday, June 12th and Wednesday, June 13th from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. in room 101 at the high school.