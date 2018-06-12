Sheriff’s office: Teens planned party, vandalized Stark County church

UNIONTOWN, Ohio– Three teens were arrested after a church in Stark County was vandalized Friday evening.

A resident called the Stark County Sheriff’s deputies to report about 20 teens going into the Greentown Church of God on Raymond Street NW.

Inside the church, there were expletives and male genitalia drawn in spray paint on walls, pews and curtains. There was also chocolate syrup smeared over the floors.

Deputies located a suspect, 19-year-old Matthew Anderson, of Uniontown. He eventually admitted to breaking in and vandalizing the church, according to the police report. Anderson also told investigators he was going to have a party there and posted about it on Snapchat.

He was charged with breaking and entering, vandalism, and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Two other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also arrested and taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center.