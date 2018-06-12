× Red Cross expects to help more affected by East Cleveland house explosion

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– The Red Cross continues to help those affected by Sunday’s house explosion in East Cleveland and expects more people to come forward.

The blast killed a woman and injured a man on East 125th Street Sunday afternoon. It completely destroyed one house, left four more uninhabitable and damaged dozens more.

Five people stayed at the Red Cross shelter at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Civic Center Monday night.

The Red Cross said it opened six cases on Monday, assisting 10 adults and three children. The organization expects to open more cases on Tuesday.

