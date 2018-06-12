READ: Full text of Trump-Kim signed statement

President Donald Trump said he trusts Kim Jong Un and that he has received the same trust in return following a historic sitdown with the North Korean leader.

“I do trust him, yeah,” the President said in an interview Tuesday with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in Singapore, the site of the summit.

“Now will I come back to you in a year, and you’ll be interviewing, I’ll say, ‘Gee I made a mistake?’ That’s always possible,” he acknowledged, adding that “we’re dealing at a very high level, a lot of things can change.”

But Trump told ABC News he believes that the trust is mutual.

“He trusts me, I believe, I really do,” Trump said of Kim. “I think he trusts me, and I trust him.”

After nearly five hours of unprecedented talks between Trump and Kim, the two leaders signed a document in which Kim “reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” and the US agreed to “provide security guarantees.” Trump also told reporters in a news conference in Singapore that Kim would be destroying a major missile engine testing site “very soon.”

The full text of that statement reads:

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018. President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Convinced that the establishment of new US-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following: The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity. The United States and DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified. Having acknowledged that the US-DPRK summit — the first in history — was an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulations in the joint statement fully and expeditiously. The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations, led by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the US-DPRK summit.

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new US-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and the security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world. DONALD J. TRUMP

President of the United States of America KIM JONG UN

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

President of the United States of America KIM JONG UN

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea June 12, 2018

Sentosa Island

Singapore

There was no mentioning the previous US aim of “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.” And Kim’s commitments did not appear to go beyond what he already pledged to do in April when he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in along their countries’ border.

Asked whether he thinks the North Korean dictator is willing to change, Trump told ABC News, “Over my lifetime, I’ve done a lot of deals with a lot of people, and sometimes the people that you most distrust turn out to be the most honorable ones, and the people that you do trust they are not the honorable ones.”

Trump said the US will be monitoring the situation in North Korea to be sure that Kim is committed to dismantling his country’s nuclear program.

At a news conference wrapping up the summit, Trump told reporters he and Kim “have developed a very special bond.”

