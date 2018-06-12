× Man indicted in 2015 Akron pizza shop murder

AKRON, Ohio–A 24-year-old man was indicted in the shooting death of an employee at an Akron pizza shop.

Zakareia Husein was working at his family’s pizza shop , Premium New York Style Pizza, on Dec 7, 2015 when a masked gunman demanded money. The 21-year-old handed over cash, but was shot and killed.

A Summit County grand jury indicted Shaquille Anderson, who was identified as a suspect nearly a year ago, on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having a weapon under a disability. He will be arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

“As in all cases of this magnitude, justice for the victim and his family is our main priority and our office obtained information from multiple sources in conducting our charging decision,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, in a news release on Tuesday. “Under the law, Shaquille Anderson faces a possible sentence of life without parole.“

Akron police said they received tips while investigating a string of armed robberies that lead them to the suspect

Anderson was incarcerated at the Mansfield Correctional Institution on unrelated charges. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated robbery, and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

