Joe Thomas explains how he’ll make good on his NBA Finals signed jersey promise

CLEVELAND – Remember a few weeks ago, when new Browns player Damarious Randall told the world that he’d buy a jersey for everyone who retweeted him if the Cavs won the NBA Finals? (Randall is a Steph Curry and Golden State Warrior fan and Cavs fans slammed him for tweeting, “I’m glad the Cavs made it to the finals so I can watch Curry light that b*&@# up Game 3 & 4.”)

Then, another Browns player, the recently retired and much beloved Joe Thomas, decided to go one step further than Randall, saying; “I’m so confident in my Cavs, if the Warriors win the 2018 NBA Finals, I’ll buy anyone who retweets this a signed @StephenCurry30 gameworn jersey. Even you @RandallTime. @KingJames.”

We all know how that series came out.

Joe released his game plan to get the 285,000 jerseys out to all those retweeters. And it’s quite simple really. He has asked Amazon to shut down for a while to take over the shipping, he has asked Bill Gates for the $1.5 billion it will take to buy the jerseys and has contacted NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for every NBA jersey worn in the past 5 years.

After that, all the retweeters must do is…….wait for it……..head to his podcast, The Thomahawk Show by UNINTERRUPTED (on iTunes), give it a 5 star rating, screenshot it and give him their address.

Easy, right?

Leave it to Joe to make us all laugh a bit after the Cavs loss. We’ll let you know when Besoz, Gates and Silver get back to him.

I’m excited to announce an update on the game worn signed jersey, @cavs lose giveaway!!! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 12, 2018

At more than 285k retweets, it’s going to take some serious logistics, and that’s why I’ve reached out to @JeffBezos. I’m hoping that @amazon will be willing to shut down their operations for a couple weeks and take over full time shipping and handling for the 285k jerseys. https://t.co/BA4fTTGLM0 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Additionally, 285k game worn and signed jerseys is going to take about 1.5 billion in cash, so I’ve reached out to @BillGates for a grant. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Next, I’ve been in contact with @adamsilver about collecting every @nba jersey that was worn from the last 5 years. This should get me close to 285k jerseys. Might take a couple weeks, but be assured friends and countrymen…I’ve got the best and the brightest on our side. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Lastly, I’ll need shipping information for all of these items. I’ve been advised that the best way to do that is to send all the retweeters to my podcast, #ThomaHawk show where they need to 5 star rate and subscribe to the show https://t.co/ZhqNQ5vPHO — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Once you 5 star rate, subscribe and download the show, take a screenshot and post that along with your shipping address in order to get the ball rolling on this publishers-clearinghouse giveaway. @Hawk @ThomaHawkNFD — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Should be only a short while before everyone will be touching and feeling this manna from heaven. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. Signed, the management — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018