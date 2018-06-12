× East Cleveland police: Suspect in deadly house explosion in custody

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland police tell Fox 8 that the remaining suspect in Sunday’s deadly house explosion is now in custody.

Detective Joseph Marche says that Christopher Glenn, 50, of Cleveland was arrested and taken into custody by the Cleveland police Tuesday afternoon. He was then turned over to the East Cleveland police.

The blast happened Sunday afternoon at 1067 East 125th St.

East Cleveland Cmdr. Scott Gardner said four people were stripping the house for scrap. They took several loads to scrap yards and gas accumulated in the house.

The State Division of Fire Marshal said investigators believe the group tampered with gas lines inside the home, which caused the explosion. The source of ignition has not been released and Gardner stressed this was not an issue with Dominion Energy.

Of the four suspects, a woman was killed and a man was severely injured. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the deceased. The man remains at MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition and authorities have not been able to speak with him.

Investigators spoke with a woman, who was previously considered a person of interest. She was released without charges.

The explosion destroyed one house, left five uninhabitable and damaged about a hundred more. The American Red Cross is assisting those victims.

