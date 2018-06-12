Cloudy with thunderstorms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - As a warm front treks northward, a few spot showers/storms will accompany its arrival. Coverage will be limited so not everyone will get the rain.

Scattered showers and storms will continue tonight and another narrow line of storms will develop tomorrow between noon and 4pm. Then, the evening will be pleasant for all of NE Ohio and a gorgeous, sunshiny stretch will begin.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

We will be revving up the heat and humidity up as we head into Father’s Day. Temperatures will top off around 90 degrees! Stay cool.