Asian Highlands habitat opens at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s new state-of-the-art Asian Highlands habitat opens today.

This nearly one-acre destination is the new home of Amur and snow leopards, red pandas and takin.

Construction on the $4.5 million Asian Highlands began last August, with the focus on a more engaging experience for guests, along with conservation and education. It features central Chinese influenced architecture and stone work, mixed in with Asian culture throughout.

The new digs for the leopards have four different interconnected habitat areas. Basically, a total upgrade from their previous exhibit — by four times. They’ll get to explore and play on elevated platforms, climbing poles and tunnels. Visitors can watch the cats through mesh netting, or unobstructed glass viewing.

The red pandas enjoyed a significantly larger, more complex space.

Additionally, there is a renovated yard for a brand new species for the Zoo, the takin, a goat-antelope species.

