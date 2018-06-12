Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio– An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing 6-year-old girl.

Ashtabula police said Brooklyn Vance was taken by her non-custodial grandmother, Connie Sue Nelson.

Brooklyn was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday on Spencer Avenue in Ashtabula, police said. She was not reported missing until just prior to the Amber Alert being issued.

She waswearing a skirt and blue T-shirt, and had a pink diaper bag with her name on it. The girl is 3 feet tall with blonde hair. She has one blue eye and one brown eye.

Nelson, 48, has a last known address in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is 5 foot 3 and weighs 127 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

No vehicle description was released. Police said they are unsure about Nelson’s means of transportation.

Cuyahoga County officials said Nelson might be flying with the child to Las Vegas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashtabula police at 440-992-7172.