Trump says we’ll ‘know soon’ if deal will happen

SINGAPORE – President Donald Trump says “we will all know soon” whether he can reach a deal with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to end its nuclear program.

Trump is tweeting hours before the leaders’ historic face-to-face that, “Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly.”

But he says that, “in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!”

Before leaving Washington for Singapore, Trump said his gut instincts will guide him when he gets into the room with Kim.

He told reporters he’ll know almost immediately whether a deal can be made, saying: “I will know, just my touch, my feel. That’s what I do.”

Their meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Singapore time.

Fox 8.com will carry the start of the meeting right here at 9 p.m. EST.